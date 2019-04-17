Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 16, 2019, 10:56 PM GMT / Updated April 17, 2019, 12:33 AM GMT By Alex Johnson

The FBI and authorities in Colorado were seeking a woman said to be "infatuated" with the Columbine High School shootings in 1999 after a threat led to lockouts Tuesday at many Colorado schools — including Columbine.

Mike Taplin, a Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman, said Sol Pais, 18, traveled to Colorado on Monday night and made threats to schools in the Denver area. He said that the threats were potentially credible and that Pais was "armed and considered extremely dangerous."

In a lookout advisory, the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force said that Pais was "infatuated" with the shootings that killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine, near Littleton, 20 years ago this week.

Pais, who is described as white and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots, Taplin said. He said that the sheriff's office was notified about the FBI investigation late Tuesday morning and that the Jefferson County schools were placed on lockout shortly after noon.

The state Education Department issued an advisory recommending that all schools in the Denver area go on lockout, which limits entry to and exit from the restricted schools but leaves usual procedures otherwise in place.

The alleged threat didn't specify individual schools, said Taplin, who said he didn't know where Pais had traveled from.

At least 22 schools were placed on lockout in Jefferson County, among them Columbine.

Jefferson County school and sheriff's officials said that all students were safe and that most after-school activities were continuing as scheduled except at Columbine, where they were canceled.

No reason for the exception at Columbine was immediately available.