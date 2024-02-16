Woman’s hijab stolen at knifepoint near University of Washington investigated as hate crime

A Seattle woman was robbed of her hijab at knifepoint near the University of Washington campus Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report that a woman was approached from behind and placed in a "chokehold" by a man displaying a "small knife" in the University District around 9 a.m.

The suspect was "voicing disparaging remarks and general hatred for the victim's perceived religious beliefs and national origin," the Seattle Police said. He stole the woman's hijab before running off.

The police reviewed video footage of the incident and searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him.

The victim was not physically injured but was left emotionally shaken.

“The victim of this attack was at work when she was subjected to not only a hate assault but a form of sexual assault as her hijab was ripped off by the attacker,” Imraan Siddiqi, Council on American-Islamic Relations Washington Chapter executive director, said. "We hope that the perpetrator will be swiftly brought to justice.”

The woman is not directly affiliated with the University of Washington, but their spokesperson said, "A crime like this anywhere—let alone in a nearby neighborhood—is disturbing."

The Seattle Police Department Bias Crimes Detective is investigating the incident as a hate crime. The case remains open and ongoing.

Since early October, reports of anti-Muslim attacks have sharply increased across the country in response to the Israel-Hamas War. Hijabi women and girls are particularly vulnerable to Islamophobia because they are easily identifiable as Muslims.

The recent spike in hate incidents is reminiscent of post-9/11 Islamophobia, according to researchers. The Muslim American community has been left on edge and is taking more precautions while moving through the world.