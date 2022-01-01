IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dan Reeves, famed NFL coach and player, dies at 77

The former Dallas Cowboys player later served as head coach of several teams, including the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.
Players Carrying Dan Reeves After AFC Win
Broncos coach Dan Reeves is carried from the field as his team won the AFC Championship, in Cleveland, on Jan. 11, 1987.Bettmann Archive file
By Bracey Harris

Dan Reeves, whose career in the NFL first as a player and then as a head coach, spanned nearly four decades died Saturday morning.

Reeves, who played for and won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys and later led teams to the championship game as a head coach, was 77.

Reeves' family confirmed his death to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, saying he passed away after complications from a lengthy illness.

"His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community," the statement said. "Arrangements are still to be determined."

During his stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos, Reeves saw three Super Bowl appearances. He also coached the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.


