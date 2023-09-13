How fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante eluded capture for nearly two weeks

The details are straight out of a Hollywood thriller.

The killer crab-walked his way up and out of a medium-security prison, pushing through razor wire. He hijacked a dairy delivery van, keys left dangling in the ignition. He cut off his beard and changed his clothes, showing up on a doorbell camera with a clean-shaven smirk. He stole a .22 rifle from a rural homeowner’s garage, dodging gunshots as he darted away into the night.

In the 13 days between Danelo Cavalcante’s escape from prison and his capture on Wednesday, the convicted murderer led authorities on an intense manhunt across southeastern Pennsylvania, riveting the nation and alarming the state.

The sprawling search operation included hundreds of heavily armed officers scouring the region with dogs, horses, drones, heat-sensing devices and other tactical equipment. And yet Cavalcante managed to elude capture for close to two weeks.

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Sept. 13, 2023. Matt Rourke / AP

Authorities repeatedly defended their strategy, pushing back against reporters who raised questions about how, for example, the fugitive skirted around the search perimeter over the weekend. Officials insisted they were frequently stymied by tough weather conditions — heat and humidity — and faced grueling terrain, from heavy woods to drainage ditches.

The manhunt was ultimately successful, culminating in a dramatic arrest on Wednesday morning. In the preceding days, however, there were key moments in which Cavalcante nonetheless seemed to gain the upper hand, putting residents on edge.

“He was desperate,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens told reporters Wednesday after Cavalcante was apprehended. “You have an individual whose choice is go back to prison and spend the rest of your life in a place you don’t want to, or continue to try and evade capture.

“He chose to evade capture,” he said.

The breakout

Danelo Cavalcante was one of more than 1,000 men locked up at Chester County Prison, a suburban facility an hour’s drive west of Philadelphia. In late August, he was sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of Deborah Brandao, his girlfriend of two years, who he fatally stabbed in front of her children at her home in April 2021. (He is also wanted in Brazil in connection with a 2017 homicide.)

On the morning of Aug. 31, the 5-foot, 120-pound prisoner fled — and the brazen escape was captured on surveillance footage that was later released by authorities. Cavalcante, dressed in a white T-shirt and sneakers, casually walked between a pair of parallel walls at 8:51 a.m., taking a quick glance over his shoulder.