Detroit-area country club that hosted six U.S. Opens and the 2004 Ryder Cup burns

A country club in suburban Detroit caught fire Thursday, with news footage showing flames spilling out of its colonnaded clubhouse and emerging from its roof.

The Oakland Hills Country Club, in Bloomfield Township, 25 miles northwest of downtown Detroit, was closed in 2018 for renovations and reopened in 2021.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 10 a.m., appeared to be mostly under control by noon, with only smoke visibly emerging from the structure, according to live video footage.

NBC News affiliate WDIV-TV reported that authorities have yet to release information about the blaze.

A fire burns at the Oakland Hills country club in suburban Detroit on Feb. 17, 2022. WDIV

The Bloomfield Township Fire Department declined to release additional information, saying there were "no updates."

The building burned despite wet and cold weather in the area, WDIV-TV reported.

The Golf Channel, owned by NBC-Universal, the parent company of NBC News, reported that Oakland hills has hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.