Dr. Dre says he suffered three strokes while hospitalized for brain aneurysm

Famed hip-hop artist and producer Dr. Dre said he had three strokes while hospitalized for a brain aneurysm three years ago.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s "This Life of Mine with James Corden," Dre, 59, spoke about how his condition worsened dramatically after he was hospitalized for pain behind his right ear.

"Next thing you know, I’m blacking out. I’m in and out of consciousness and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks," Dre said. "I’m hearing the doctors coming in and 'You don’t know how lucky you are.'"

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, was an original member of N.W.A. and is a music producer and entrepreneur. He has produced some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, The Game and Kendrick Lamar.

Dre said he suffered three strokes during those two weeks. The artist was also told he had high blood pressure, which he said came as a surprise because he maintained a healthy lifestyle.

"I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy. I said, ‘Would that have prevented it if I had worked out a little bit harder or ate different or something like that?’ It’s like, no. That’s hereditary,” he said.

The experience made Dre appreciate being alive, he said.

"When you go through that situation, it’s crazy especially when I was on my way home from the hospital because possibly, that couldn’t have happened," the artist said. "I don't know. It’s crazy, so now knowing that I had no control over that. It’s just something that could happen out of the blue."

Dre was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm at a Los Angeles area hospital in 2021, his lawyer told NBC News at the time.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," Dre wrote in a post to his Instagram on Jan. 5, 2021. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars."

The multiple Grammy award-winning artist and producer is due to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star Tuesday.