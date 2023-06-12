Minecraft creator Dream, who was previously anonymous, deletes face reveal

Dream, the elusive YouTuber and Twitch streamer best known for his Minecraft content, deleted his face reveal video due to the negative attention around his appearance.

The creator posted a video on YouTube titled "bye, from Dream." on Friday explaining that he would delete all traces of his face online and wear a custom mask during public events.

“After face revealing and removing my mask, I regretted the attention and hate, and am walking it back,” Dream wrote in the description of the video.

The video features Dream’s frequent collaborators and fellow gamers Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound, who joke that the streamer has “fallen off” and lost views since sharing his face with the world.

The video also shows Dream’s new mask, which is designed to allow him to see and function in public while wearing the mask.

"thank you all from the bottom of my heart to those that supported me, even though I am ugly. I appreciate you all more than you could ever know, and I will be working on my face while I’m masked again," Dream continued in the description.

Dream, whose real name is Clay, showed his face to his followers for the first time in October after years of wearing a white smiley face mask during live streams. The video received 57 million views before it was deleted, according to the Internet Archive.

While the creator received support from his fans at the time, Dream also received hate toward his looks. "HES UGLY" trended on Twitter after Dream posted his face reveal video, according to Buzzfeed News.

At the time, Dream told Buzzfeed News that he was unbothered by the negative comments and said taking the mask off was freeing. He also said he always planned on sharing his face with his followers.

"There’s gonna be bad people, people that are going to be mean, so I didn’t take it to heart,” he said to Buzzfeed News. “I expected stuff like that.”

Dream gained prominence through his Minecraft community Dream SMP, which he co-founded with GeorgeNotFound. The server, which shut down in April, was "famous for being a roleplay themed server with a mostly improvisational plot and a long history of alliances, wars, factions, eras, and characters,” according to its Wiki Fan page.

Dream is scheduled to appear and participate in panels at VidCon next month. The creator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.