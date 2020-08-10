Teachers share anonymous feelings about going back to school amid coronavirus pandemic

'I feel like a sacrificial lamb': Coronavirus confessions from teachers across the U.S.
Image: Elementary school students raise their hand in a classroom as coronavirus spores loom.
Getty Images; NBC News

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Anna Brand

"Totally heartbroken."

"I feel like a sacrificial lamb."

"I thought I was a teacher. Oh no, a social worker. Wait, a police officer. Now a front-line health care worker. Just stop!!!"

Teachers from different parts of the country are feeling uneasy about going back into the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic, with cases surpassing 5 million over the weekend. Many districts are not mandating that students wear masks, only teachers, despite research showing the effectiveness of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and as cases among young people rise.

After asking for anonymous coronavirus confessions from teachers, NBC News received hundreds of responses in days. See a sample below from those who are scared, fear for their family members, or are feeling optimistic about their school reopening.

Click here to see all the latest confessions from teachers.

Image: Anna BrandAnna Brand

Anna Brand is a senior editor for special projects at NBC News.