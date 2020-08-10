Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

"Totally heartbroken."

"I feel like a sacrificial lamb."

"I thought I was a teacher. Oh no, a social worker. Wait, a police officer. Now a front-line health care worker. Just stop!!!"

Teachers from different parts of the country are feeling uneasy about going back into the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic, with cases surpassing 5 million over the weekend. Many districts are not mandating that students wear masks, only teachers, despite research showing the effectiveness of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and as cases among young people rise.

After asking for anonymous coronavirus confessions from teachers, NBC News received hundreds of responses in days. See a sample below from those who are scared, fear for their family members, or are feeling optimistic about their school reopening.

