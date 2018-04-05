Oklahoma teachers continue their 110-mile march to Capitol

Legislation by the governor last week granted them a pay bump, but at the Capitol building and beyond, tens of thousands of teachers have continued to protest in the hopes of getting more funding for their students, who they say desperately need new textbooks and better classroom technology.

On Wednesday morning, the group of marchers in Tulsa gathered outside Webster High School and walked along Route 66 to kick off their 110-mile journey to Oklahoma City. Heather Cody, a third-grade teacher in Tulsa and an organizer of the march, said Wednesday's 18-mile leg was "physically and mentally exhausting" — but said the support they got along the way was overwhelming.

"People standing outside their driveways with candy, kids that are out of school waving signs for us," Cody said, speaking by phone to NBC News on Thursday from Kellyville High School, where the group slept overnight.

"We even had an anonymous donor from Georgia send 20 pizzas over," she said. "We had another company, a port-a-potty company, call me, and they're now dropping port-a-potties along the route."

"It’s crazy to think that all of these people have our backs but a certain 150 don’t down in the Capitol," she added. "Who are your constituents and who are you listening to?"

Last week, Republican Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation awarding Oklahoma's teachers 15 to 18 percent salary increases. But that isn't enough for the educators, who say there also needs to be an increase in funding for students, who use crumbling, outdated textbooks, sit in broken desks, and are in overcrowded classes.

Oklahoma ranks 47th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in public school revenue per student, and its average teacher salary of $45,276 ranked 49th before the latest raises, according to the National Education Association.