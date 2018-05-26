Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — The president of the University of Southern California, C.L. Max Nikias, agreed to resign late Friday amid criticism of the school's handling of a scandal involving the campus gynecologist, who is accused of sexually abusing students over a nearly 30-year stretch.

In a statement, the executive committee of USC's board of trustees said, "We recognize the need for change and are committed to a stable transition."

The gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, was accused of going far beyond his medical duties during exams at the student health service center. Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this week, 200 professors signed a letter calling for Nikias' resignation. The professors accused Nikias of having been tone-deaf and of having failed to grasp the scope of the damage the scandal was doing to the university. The board responded then by stoutly defending Nikias' handling of the scandal, which has already led to at least 12 lawsuits. At least 300 women have come forward to share their experiences.

On Friday, the board signaled that it had changed its mind. "We have heard the message that something is broken and that urgent and profound actions are needed," the executive committee said.