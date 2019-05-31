Shruthika Padhy, 13, Erin Howard, 14, Rishik Gandhasri, 13, Christopher Serrao, 13, Saketh Sundar, 13, Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, Rohan Raja, 13, and Abhijay Kodali, 12, celebrate their eight-way tie in the final round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on May 31, 2019.

JOSHUA ROBERTS / Reuters