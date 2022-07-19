Britain records hottest day ever, shattering record

LONDON — Britain appeared to shatter records for its hottest day on Tuesday, provisionally hitting the highest temperature ever recorded in southeast England.
"A temperature of 39.1°C (102.4 F) has provisionally been recorded at Charlwood, Surrey," the Meteorological Office said in a tweet.
"If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K.," it said, adding that temperatures were likely to rise further throughout the day.
"This is the first time we have forecast 40 C (104 F) in the UK," the Meteorological Office had said earlier on its website. "The current record high temperature in the UK is 38.7 C (101.6 F) which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July in 2019."
As the U.K. grapples with extreme heat, neighboring France’s southwestern region of Gironde continues to see wildfires spreading to 27,000 acres, forcing thousands to flee their homes. And in Portugal, where wildfires are also raging, more than 650 have died amid soaring temperatures.
Parts of U.K. could experience temperatures of more than 104 degrees on Tuesday. The Met Office issued a "red" warning for extreme heat for much of central, northern and southeast England.
As of 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), the Met Office said the latest top temperatures across the country had hit 99.14 degrees in Charlwood, a village just northwest of London Gatwick Airport in West Sussex, 98.42 degrees in Kew Gardens and 97.88 degrees at Heathrow Airport.
On Monday, Wales recorded its hottest day on record at 98.7 degrees, while a high of 100.5 was hit in Suffolk on Monday, just shy of the U.K. record.
The Met Office said parts of the country had "provisionally" experienced the warmest night on record in Britain overnight, as well as the and the "highest daily minimum temperature."
"Temperatures didn’t fall below 25 C (77 F) in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9 C (75.02 F), recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990," it said in a tweet.
The Met warned that Tuesday's extreme heat could lead to "serious illness or danger to life." As a result, it has said that "substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required."
The Met Office also warned of a "high risk of failure" of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, which could lead to localized losses of power and other essential services, including water or mobile phone services.
The soaring temperatures have already had a major impact on travel, with London's Luton airport on Monday forced to temporarily suspend flights to allow for a runway repair after it said high surface temperatures "caused a small section of the runway to lift." The issue was fixed and the runway was fully operational within hours.
In the capital, London’s busy Oxford Circus station was evacuated Tuesday morning following reports of smoke from an escalator machine room.
The London Fire Brigade said the smoke was due to escalator brake pads overheating.
Network Rail, which runs most of the railway network in Great Britain, issued a "do not travel warning" for services traveling through the "red zone" on Tuesday. Meanwhile, other rail and train services have been canceled or reduced due to the extreme heat warning.
British trains struggle to cope with record-breaking heat waveJuly 18, 202201:28
The rail network also recorded its "hottest rail," which clocked in at 144 F.
While the U.K. has experienced warm weather before, scientists have said these soaring temperatures are becoming increasingly common due to climate change propelled by the greenhouse gases humans are pumping into the atmosphere.
In Britain, many homes and businesses are also not equipped to deal with the high temperatures, with air conditioning uncommon outside of offices and public spaces, while many homes were built in the 1800s and have thick brick walls that absorb heat in the day and retain it at night.
Politicians and government advisers have increasingly warned that homes and essential services in the U.K. must be adapted to prepare for rising temperatures in the years to come.
"The planet is hotter than it's been for 125,000 years. We've got one degree of warming so far, but I don't want to be a doom-monger but, we're going to get more than one degree of warming, that's the average, and that will mean more extreme heat ... and we are not ready as a country," Ed Miliband, Britain's shadow climate change secretary told Sky News, which is owned by NBC News' parent company, Comcast. In the U.K., the "shadow cabinet" consists of opposition members who scrutinize the policies and practices of their corresponding government ministers and propose alternatives.
"We are not ready on this at all," Miliband said. "Not by a longshot."
In Spain, shocking video emerged this week of a man in the northwestern town of Tábara forced to jump from an excavator after trying to dig a trench to safeguard his town from a wildfire.
As the blaze closed in and started to engulf the digger, Angel Martin Arjona was forced to jump out and run for his life, Reuters reported.