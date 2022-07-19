Britain records hottest day ever, shattering record

LONDON — Britain appeared to shatter records for its hottest day on Tuesday, provisionally hitting the highest temperature ever recorded in southeast England.

"A temperature of 39.1°C (102.4 F) has provisionally been recorded at Charlwood, Surrey," the Meteorological Office said in a tweet.

"If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K.," it said, adding that temperatures were likely to rise further throughout the day.

"This is the first time we have forecast 40 C (104 F) in the UK," the Meteorological Office had said earlier on its website. "The current record high temperature in the UK is 38.7 C (101.6 F) which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July in 2019."

As the U.K. grapples with extreme heat, neighboring France’s southwestern region of Gironde continues to see wildfires spreading to 27,000 acres, forcing thousands to flee their homes. And in Portugal, where wildfires are also raging, more than 650 have died amid soaring temperatures.

Parts of U.K. could experience temperatures of more than 104 degrees on Tuesday. The Met Office issued a "red" warning for extreme heat for much of central, northern and southeast England.

As of 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), the Met Office said the latest top temperatures across the country had hit 99.14 degrees in Charlwood, a village just northwest of London Gatwick Airport in West Sussex, 98.42 degrees in Kew Gardens and 97.88 degrees at Heathrow Airport.

On Monday, Wales recorded its hottest day on record at 98.7 degrees, while a high of 100.5 was hit in Suffolk on Monday, just shy of the U.K. record.

The Met Office said parts of the country had "provisionally" experienced the warmest night on record in Britain overnight, as well as the and the "highest daily minimum temperature."

A tourist uses a fan whilst waiting to watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London on Monday. Matt Dunham / AP

"Temperatures didn’t fall below 25 C (77 F) in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9 C (75.02 F), recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990," it said in a tweet.

The Met warned that Tuesday's extreme heat could lead to "serious illness or danger to life." As a result, it has said that "substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required."

The Met Office also warned of a "high risk of failure" of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, which could lead to localized losses of power and other essential services, including water or mobile phone services.