Chelsea FC decries 'horrific' invasion of Ukraine as its oligarch owner seeks distance from Moscow

Chelsea FC, one of the world’s most prominent soccer teams, on Sunday decried the “horrific” invasion of Ukraine, one day after a tepid effort of its Russian oligarch owner to distance himself from Moscow.

Hours before Chelsea was set to play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, the West London club denounced Russia's military action in more-pointed terms than did Roman Abramovich less than 24 hours earlier.

“The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating,” the team said. “Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, announced Saturday he was transferring stewardship of the club to its charitable foundation.

While saying the foundation is ‘in the best position to" manage the club, Abramovich didn't mention the invasion, Russia or Ukraine in his statement.

Chelsea's damage-control statement on Sunday was too little, too late, NBC soccer analyst Robbie Earle said.

"For a football club that generally does things very well, I thought was an embarrassment," Earle said. "It was very much ticking a box. It was cold, it lacked empathy, it lacked any responsibility."

Abramovich's passing reference to Russia’s attack drew fire from across the United Kingdom, with at least one lawmaker calling for his U.K. assets to be frozen.

“I’m worried that the British press (with some notable exceptions) have fallen for the Abramovich line on ceding control,” MP Chris Bryant said in a statement on Sunday. “Unless and until he condemns the criminal invasion of Ukraine I will continue to call for the UK to sanction him and seize/freeze assets.”

Chelsea is the world's 25th most valuable franchise, worth $3.2 billion, according to Forbes rankings last year.

The financial magazine estimated that Abramovich is worth $13.6 billion, making him the world's 142nd richest person.