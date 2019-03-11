Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 2:21 PM GMT By Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, England — A Birmingham supporter pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish during a soccer match.

In the League Championship game on Sunday between the city rivals, Paul Mitchell ran onto the field and landed a punch on the player's face.

Mitchell entered his guilty plea, to assault, at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

He's due to be sentenced later in the day. Birmingham has already announced that Mitchell has been banned for life from its stadium.

Mitchell's lawyer, Vaughn Whistance, told the hearing that his client's family had to leave their home "through fear that they would suffer serious harm or even death" following online comments about the incident.

Grealish later scored to give Villa a 1-0 victory over Birmingham.

Later in the match, the captain scored in front of his team's traveling supporters, touching off a wild celebration.

Grealish issued a statement through the prosecutor, saying he felt fortunate the fan only used his fist — and not a weapon — on Sunday, according to Sky News.

"I cannot help but feel how lucky I was in this incident," according to Grealish. "It could have been so much worse had the supporter had some sort of weapon."