Breaking News Emails
PARIS — An explosion Friday in the center of the French city of Lyon left at least six people injured, authorities said.
The explosion happened near Rue Victor Hugo and Rue Sala in the third largest city of France, about 300 miles southeast of Paris, national police told NBC News.
The blast was at 5:40 p.m. local time, the French interior ministry told Euronews.
The origin of the explosion wasn't immediately known, according to Kamel Amerouche, the regional authority's communications chief. Amerouche said the explosion happened near or inside the Brioche Doree bakery.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news
Police have examined surveillance videos and are looking for a male bicyclist wearing a black sweater, black hood and black glasses.
Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner asked local police to reinforce security at all public gatherings, such as sports and cultural events.
During a live interview about the European Parliament elections, French President Emmanuel Macron labeled this explosion an "attack." He confirmed that there had been no fatalities, and expressed "a thought for the injured and their families."
This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.