Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 16, 2019, 6:33 PM GMT By David K. Li

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Tuesday to rebuild the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris within five years, saying an "even more beautiful" landmark is possible.

The iconic house of worship was nearly destroyed by flames on Monday and the French leader said his country would spare no money or effort to make Notre Dame Cathedral whole again.

"We are re-builders, there's a great deal to be rebuilt," Macron said in a nationally televised address. "We will make the Cathedral of Notre Dame even more beautiful. We can do this."