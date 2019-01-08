Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

Some departures out of London's Heathrow Airport were halted on Tuesday after a drone was spotted flying near one of the world's busiest airports, officials said.

"We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety," the airport tweeted at 12:47 p.m. ET (5:47 p.m in London).

"As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate," the post continued.

About an hour later, airport officials announced that some flights were being allowed to leave.

"We are working with Air Traffic Control and the Met Police, and have resumed departures out of Heathrow after a short suspension," the airport said, referring to the city's Metropolitan Police.

The shutdown comes in the wake of similar problems at nearby Gatwick Airport just outside of London before Christmas.

Heathrow is the world's fifth-busiest airport, with 78 million passengers using it in 2017, according to industry newsletter Airport Technology. The busiest airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the journal said.