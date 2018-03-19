LONDON — More than 400 schools in the U.K. received a hoax bomb threat email on Monday, police said, as they reassured parents that their children were safe.

“Nationally, more than 400 schools and colleges have received emails claiming a device has been planted and demanding cash,” the Humberside Police Department said in a statement. Humberside is in northeast England.

“Please don't worry — the threat is not believed to be credible,” the department tweeted.

We have had a number of calls this morning about a bomb hoax at many of our region's schools. All of the schools have been spoken to and there is not believed to be any viable threats #ProudToProtect pic.twitter.com/iGafyMfAvx — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) March 19, 2018

The email is believed to have come from the U.S., the Northumbria Police tweeted, adding that they have visited schools to reassure them that there’s no danger.

Police departments up and down England, including London, North Yorkshire, Northumbria, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, reported schools in their area has also received the threat.

“At this stage there is no evidence to suggest that this is terror-related,” the Metropolitan Police in London said.

Police departments are investigating the threats in their individual areas with no national law enforcement body coordinating the response at the moment.