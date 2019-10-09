Breaking News Emails
At least two people were shot to death after gunfire erupted "at several locations" in eastern Germany on Wednesday, authorities said.
A police spokesperson in the city of Halle told NBC News that shots were fired “at several locations” in that community, about 100 miles south of Berlin.
One person was arrested outside the nearby city of Leipzig and is now being questioned, a police spokesman told the German news channel NTV. The police representative said authorities are still searching for other, possible accomplices.
"Our forces have arrested one person. Still stay alert," Halle police tweeted. "We have strong forces in and around #Halle and stabilize the situation until all information is secured."
The victims were not immediately identified.
"Police operation underway in Halle. Several people were killed," Halle police had earlier tweeted. "Attacker is on the run. Please remain in your homes or find a safe shelter."
The German newspaper Bild reported that at least one of the shootings happened outside a synagogue, just hours just ahead of sunset and the end of Yom Kippur.
This is a breaking story, please check back here for updates.