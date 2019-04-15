Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 15, 2019, 5:29 PM GMT / Updated April 15, 2019, 7:05 PM GMT By David K. Li and Doha Madani

A massive fire engulfed the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, collapsing the roof, destroying a spire and sending onlookers into tears.

Flames could be seen near scaffolding — high at the top of the famous church where $6.8 million in renovations were being done — and billowing smoke was seen from miles away in the French capital.

At least one of the church's spires has fallen and France 24 reported that the roof has collapsed.

The spire destroyed by the fire contained artifacts considered sacred to Catholics, including a relic believed to be from Jesus Christ's crown of thorns. Relics from Saint Genevieve and Saint Denis are also feared lost.

"Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame," Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media.