PARIS — A man climbing the Eiffel Tower on Monday prompted a shutdown and evacuation of the famed French landmark as a safety precaution, officials said.
Police and firefighters rushed to the scene as the unidentified daredevil continued his ascent of La Dame de Fer, or "The Iron Lady," tower officials and Paris prosecutors said.
The man entered the tower like any other visitor, and took an elevator to the second floor, where he began the climb, a spokeswoman for the tower's operator said.
The Eiffel Tower, which just celebrated its 130th anniversary, is about 1,000 feet tall and is the tallest structure in Paris. Its height is the equivalent of an 81-story building. Roughly six million people visit the tower each year.
Back in 2015, British climber James Kingston scaled the edifice without safety ropes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.