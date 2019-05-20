Breaking News Emails
By Nancy Ing
PARIS — A man climbing the Eiffel Tower on Monday prompted a shutdown and evacuation of the famed French landmark as a safety precaution, officials said.
Police and firefighters rushed to the scene as the unidentified daredevil continued his ascent of La Dame de Fer, or "The Iron Lady," tower officials and Paris prosecutors said.
The Eiffel Tower, which just celebrated its 130th anniversary, is about 900 feet tall. Roughly six million people visit the tower each year.
