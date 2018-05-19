Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WINDSOR, England — Crowds poured into the streets at sunrise on Saturday to secure the best spot to glimpse American actress Meghan Markle and husband-to-be Prince Harry at the couple's royal wedding.

Around 100,000 people from around the world were expected in Windsor, a town about 20 miles west of London with a population of around 31,000.

Viewing areas were set up with big screens so visitors could watch the nuptials, which were due to begin at noon local time (7 a.m. ET) in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Even by 6 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET), sidewalks were almost full with well-wishers — many of whom had spent the night in sleeping bags — and police.

Adrienne and Jonathan Starlin, 42, and their two daughters, Isabelle, 16 and Kristi, 12, made the long journey from Wichita, Kansas.

Jonathan Starlin, 42, Kristi Starlin,12, Adrienne Starlin, 38, and Isabelle Starlin, 16, from Wichita, Kansas, secured their spot in Windsor at sunrise. Petra Cahill / NBC News

It was their first trip to Europe. “We love history and its kind of being a part of history to be here,” said Adrienne, 38. “The kids learn about it at school and it’s magical.”

Around 600 guests were invited to attend the ceremony itself followed by a lunch reception hosted by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Men were requested to wear a “uniform, morning coat or lounge suit,” and women a “day dress with hat.”

Among them are Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, who will drive her daughter to the chapel, but not Markle's father, Thomas Markle, who was to walk her down the aisle but was too sick to attend.

The couple also invited 2,640 members of the public — including local children and people who have shown leadership or served the community in some way — to spend the day in the castle grounds.