Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding offers an American twist

Wearing a tiara and a flowing white dress, the former "Suits" star began her latest role at a ceremony that brought modern soul to the traditional pomp and pageantry of a royal wedding.

As the couple stood inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a gospel choir sang Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me.”

With their vows, the couple adopted their new official title, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The historic moment was witnessed by 600 guests — including Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney and Elton John — a flag-waving crowd of around 100,000 outside, and millions of TV viewers around the world.

The crowd cheered wildly as the bride began her long walk down the aisle in a dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, who last year became the first female artistic director at the French fashion house Givenchy.

As she reached the altar, Harry bit his lip and told her: "You look amazing."

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church who hails from Chicago, gave a lively address quoting Martin Luther King Jr. on the "redemptive power of love."

Turning to the couple, he joked: “We gotta get y’all married.”