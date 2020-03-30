A prominent European auto racing official suggested Sunday that his drivers should huddle and infect themselves with coronavirus in order to build immunity.
But Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko admitted that his far-fetched proposal about the deadly virus was quickly shot down.
“We have four Formula One drivers, we have eight or 10 juniors, and the idea was to hold a camp where we could bridge this rather dead time mentally and physically,” Marko told Austrian public broadcaster ORF.
“And then it would be ideal, because these are all young, strong men in really good health, if the infection comes then. Then they would be equipped, if it starts up again, for a really hard world championship.”
Marko said the idea “was not accepted positively” by fellow Red Bull team leaders and was dismissed.
The 76-year-old Marko, who raced in the early 1970s, acknowledged his age made him more vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus.
“I belong to the high risk group, but I’m not frightened. I respect it,” he said.
Formula One races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands, Spain, Monaco and Azerbaijan have all been postponed due the the pandemic. The Grand Prix Du Canada, set for the streets of Montreal, June 12-14, is still on the schedule for now.