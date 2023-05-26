Celine Dion pulls plug on European tour citing ongoing health issues

Celine Dion cancelled 42 European concerts and won't be back on stage until at least the middle of next year, citing ongoing health issues, the famed songstress told disappointed fans on Friday.

Dion had been set to perform three times in Amsterdam on Aug. 26-28 in a 42-show run that was to end with two dates at The O2 in London on April 21-22.

"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour," her team said in a statement.

"Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing."

Last last year, Dion was diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, bringing public attention to the rare neurological disorder, which affects roughly one or two out of every million people.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%," the Quebec native Dion said in English and French statements on Friday.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!"

All tickets will be refunded at “the original point of sale,” her team said.

The singer promised to reschedule for all the cities she had been slated to visit.

The Amsterdam show was supposed to start the fall portion of her tour with stops in Paris, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Oslo and Helsinki.

The last Helsinki show was set for Oct. 4 before a break and restart scheduled for Prague on March 6 of next year, followed by Lodz, Krakow, Zurich, Zagreb, Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Budapest, Vienna, Hamburg, Mannheim, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham before the tour ends in London.

