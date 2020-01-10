U.K. formally asks for extradition of U.S. diplomat's wife involved in deadly crash

LONDON — The United Kingdom on Friday formally demanded that the United States extradite a U.S. diplomat's wife who was involved in a car crash that killed a British teenager.
Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. intelligence officer, has apologized and said she's “devastated” by the Aug. 27 death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn.
Prosecutors said Sacoolas should be sent to the U.K. to face trial.
“Following the Crown Prosecution Service’s charging decision, the Home Office has sent an extradition request to the United States for Anne Sacoolas on charges of causing death by dangerous driving," according to a statement by a Home Office spokesman.
"This is now a decision for the U.S. authorities.”
Sacoolas, who has been formally charged for dangerous driving by U.K. prosecutors, flew back to the U.S. shortly after the fatal crash, which happened near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, roughly 70 miles north of London.
"Everything they have been through, it's a very, very significant day toward the promise that they made to their son the night that he died, which is they would get him justice," Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger told Sky News.
"We are much, much closer now than we were a few months ago when they were told nobody would be held accountable."
Sacoolas' lawyer, Amy Jeffress, said Friday she was confident her client would not be sent back to the United Kingdom to face charges.
"Anne is devastated by this tragic accident and would do anything she could to bring Harry back. She continues to grieve for Harry and his family," Jeffress said in a statement.
"The U.S. government has made clear they will deny any extradition request and will uphold the longstanding agreement of diplomatic immunity between our two countries. We remain willing to work with the U.K. authorities to identify a path forward."
Henry Austin reported from London and David K. Li from New York