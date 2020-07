Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two boys jumped from a fourth-floor window as flames engulfed their apartment building in France, making lifesaving leaps into the arms of onlookers that were caught on video.

Both youngsters were treated for smoke inhalation but escaped more serious injuries from the blaze near Grenoble, about 360 miles southeast of Paris, on Tuesday.

One of the people who helped catch the boys suffered a broken wrist.