April 16, 2019, 5:26 PM GMT By David K. Li

Some of the most prized, centuries-old relics of France and Christianity survived the devastating Notre Dame Cathedral fire that nearly wiped out the cherished Paris landmark, authorities said Tuesday.

Culture Minister Franck Riester breathed a huge sigh of relief, telling reporters outside Notre Dame that the nation's "most precious treasures" were largely spared.

Saved treasures from the Notre Dame Cathedral are temporarily stored in city hall after a massive fire devastated large parts of the Gothic cathedral in Paris. Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Many of the works will be stored at Paris' City Hall and the Louvre, where they will be examined, treated for damage and protected, officials said.

UNESCO director Audrey Azoulay said Notre Dame has "a particular place in the world's collective imagination" and has pledged her agency's help to rebuild.

Monday's fire nearly destroyed the entire cathedral, which has stood in Paris and survived nearly 900 years of tumultuous French history.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz has launched an investigation that he said would be “long and complex.”

So far, authorities have said the blaze appears to be an accident, and possibly connected to a multi-million-dollar renovation project being carried out by five companies.

"Nothing suggests that it was a voluntary act," Heitz told reporters outside the cathedral on Tuesday,

An initial fire alert was sounded at 6:20 p.m. local time on Monday but no flames were found, according to Heitz. The second alert was sounded at 6:43 p.m., when flames were spotted on the roof. It was another nine hours before the flames were finally extinguished.

Saved

The Crown of Thorns was recovered when Paris fire chaplain Jean-Marc Fournier accompanied firefighters into the burning cathedral to recover the ancient relic, Paris' 15th district mayor Philippe Goujon said.

The artifact, brought to Paris by King Louis IX in the 13th century, is purported to have been pressed on to the head of Jesus Christ during the crucifixion.

A priest wipes the Crown of Thorns, a relic housed at Notre Dame in Paris on April 14, 2017. Philippe Lopez / AFP/Getty Images file

"Le Grand Orgue," or "the great organ" and its 8,000 pipes also survived, authorities said. The instrument dates back to the 1730s and was constructed by Francois Thierry.

The organ is "a very fragile instrument, especially its pipes," according to Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of the preservation group Fondation du Patrimoine.

"It has not burnt, but no one can tell whether it has been damaged by water. Nobody knows if it is (in) a functioning state or will need to be restored," de Feydeau said.

Philippe Lefebvre plays the organ at Notre Dame in Paris on May 2, 2013. Christophe Ena / AP file

A famed piece of stained glass, known as the “South Rose window," also survived, as did the tunic of St. Louis, a long, shirt-like garment from the 13th century, officials said.

"The crown of thorns, the tunic of St. Louis and many other major artifacts are now in a safe place," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted, thanking first responders for their work in saving the treasures.

Sixteen copper statues of saints which could have been in harm's way Monday had been removed just days earlier as part of restoration efforts.

Lost

The church's roof, known as "The Forest" because of its long planks of centuries-old wood, collapsed in the blaze and cannot be rebuilt in its original form, officials said.

That's because France no longer has oak trees big enough to replace ancient wooden beams that burned in Monday's blaze.

"We don't, at the moment, have trees on our territory of the size that were cut in the 13th century," de Feydeau told France Info radio.

The spire was the most visible victim of Monday's fire, with Parisians watching in horror and tears as the famed structure succumbed to flames.

The steeple starts to topple as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019. Geoffrey Van Der Hasselt / AFP - Getty Images

The 13th-century spire was dismantled during the French Revolution before it was rebuilt in the 1860s

Also believed lost are statues of St. Denis and St. Genevieve, the patron saints of Paris, as they had been stored in the spire.

“They were placed at the summit of the church in 1935 by the archbishop of Paris to protect the building,” said Laurent Ferri, the former heritage conservator at the French National Archives. “If so, they are now likely reduced to ashes. It is a great loss for Catholics and for art lovers worldwide.”

Unknown

Officials could not immediately say Tuesday whether the "True Cross" — a 9.45-inch part of the cross that Christ was crucified on — survived the blaze.

The fate of a 3.5-inch-long nail, believed to be used in the crucifixion and that was inside the cathedral, was also unknown.

Priceless art adorned many walls inside the cathedral, including the 1648 "Saint Thomas Aquinas, Fountain of Wisdom," by Antonie Nicolas, and the 1716 "The Visitation," by Jean Jouvenet. It was not immediately known if they perished or were saved.

It also wasn't clear if a famed 14th-century life-sized statue of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus survived the blaze.