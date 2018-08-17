Explosives By Mail
Latest news on the pipe bombs sent to the homes of the Clintons and Obamas, CNN offices in the Time Warner Building, and elsewhere.
mail bombing targets
- Former President Barack Obama: Intercepted package discovered in Washington.
- Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton: Intercepted package discovered near her home in Chappaqua, New York.
- Former Attorney General Eric Holder: Mailed to wrong address, wound up being sent back to bogus return address on the other packages, that of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.
- Former CIA Director John Brennan: The Time Warner Center in New York, which houses CNN's office, was evacuated after a suspicious package arrived addressed to Brennan.
- Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.: Intercepted at a Maryland mail processing facility.
- Billionaire George Soros: An explosive device was found Monday in his home mailbox.
Updates as they Happen
Political leaders react to pipe bombs sent to top Dems, CNNPolitical leaders react to pipe bombs sent to top Dems, CNNPolitical leaders react to pipe bombs sent to top Dems, CNN
02:36
Watch CNN anchors report on their own office being evacuated over pipe bombWatch CNN anchors report on their own office being evacuated over pipe...Watch CNN anchors report on their own office being evacuated over pipe bomb
02:24
Bill de Blasio: Pipe bombs were 'an effort to terrorize'Bill de Blasio: Pipe bombs were 'an effort to terrorize'Bill de Blasio: Pipe bombs were 'an effort to terrorize'
02:13
Pete Williams explains contents of suspicious packages sent to Clinton, ObamaPete Williams explains contents of suspicious packages sent to Clinton...Pete Williams explains contents of suspicious packages sent to Clinton, Obama
02:00