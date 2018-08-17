Explosives By Mail
Latest news on the pipe bombs sent to the homes of the Clintons and Obamas, CNN offices in the Time Warner Building, and elsewhere.
mail bombing targets
- Former President Barack Obama: Intercepted package discovered in Washington.
- Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton: Intercepted package discovered near her home in Chappaqua, New York.
- Former Attorney General Eric Holder: Mailed to wrong address, wound up being sent back to bogus return address on the other packages, that of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.
- Former CIA Director John Brennan: The Time Warner Center in New York, which houses CNN's office, was evacuated after a suspicious package arrived addressed to Brennan.
- Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.: Intercepted at a Maryland mail processing facility. A second suspicious addressed to Waters was being investigated in Los Angeles.
- Billionaire George Soros: An explosive device was found Monday in his home mailbox.
