Florida man charged for allegedly shooting, killing wife and kids

A Florida man was arrested and charged with three counts of second degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his wife and two adult children Wednesday morning.

William Conway Broyles, 57, appeared at a virtual bond hearing from Nassau County Jail Thursday morning, where he stood barefoot wrapped in a safety smock to prevent suicide attempts. A judge denied him bond and ordered him to appear next in court on Dec. 21.

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, Broyles called the police on himself and confessed to killing three members of his immediate family on Wednesday morning.

Leeper said Broyles confessed that he shot wife Candice Lynn Broyles, 57, in the living room, then shot daughter Cora Lynn Broyles, 27, in her bedroom “as she was waking up”, before he finally shot Aaron Christopher Broyles, his 28-year-old son, in his bedroom, breaking through the door to do so, Leeper said. Broyles also said he got another gun and then shot his son again, Leeper said Wednesday.

Leeper said investigators currently have no evidence of anger issues or domestic disturbances in Broyles' past.

"It doesn't make sense when you look at the whole circumstance of why we believe it happened — it's just a senseless act — when he was asked why he didn't just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that which is crazy considering what he just did," Leeper said.

Neighbors in the quiet Florida neighborhood where the shooting occurred told NBC News affiliate First Coast News they were shocked to hear of the shooting in their midst.

"I don't know why, I don't know what happened, I've never seen anything going on over there at all," Ruth Goodroe said.

An online biography for Broyles, since removed but available in internet caches, says he was Director of Music for the Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church and was “happily married for 30 years to Candace” and notes that he has one other child not named among the victims, a son named Evan.

A statement from the church said "Bill has been part of our church staff for 23 years, and this was completely out of character.

"We mourn this devastating loss to the church, Bill’s remaining family, and the larger community. We ask that you would hold the members of the Broyles family, our church family, and Bill himself in your prayers regarding this tragedy."

The church said a prayer vigil would be held Thursday evening in light of Broyles' alleged confession.

The Nassau County Office of the Public Defender, which is representing Broyles, did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.