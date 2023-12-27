Food allergy treatment and man survives days in mangled car: Morning Rundown

'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun dies by apparent suicide. A man survived days in his wrecked vehicle before being found alive by two fishermen. And a promising treatment offers hope for kids with severe food allergies.

Here’s what to know today.

‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun from the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” has died in an apparent suicide, South Korean news media reported today, citing the police.

Lee had been under investigation on allegations of using marijuana and other illegal drugs. He said he was innocent.

Lee, who was born in Seoul in 1975, played the father of a wealthy family in the dark comedy “Parasite,” which won four Academy Awards in 2020, including Best Picture. The film also won for best cast in a motion picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Police said Lee was found dead in a car at a park in central Seoul.

Driver survives for days in mangled car beneath highway overpass

A motorist survived for days trapped in the wreck of his vehicle near a shallow creek beneath Interstate 94 in Indiana, authorities said.

A man and his father-in-law, who were trying to kill time by scouting fishing holes, ended up finding the man, who they believed to be dead, the pair said at a news conference.

The motorist was eventually rushed by helicopter to a hospital, where his injuries were assessed as life-threatening. The driver wasn’t sure how long he’d been trapped, according to the pair who found him.

Unseasonably warm temperatures in the area may have helped the man survive. “Quite frankly,” a police sergeant said, “it’s a miracle he’s alive.”

Children with food allergies may get relief with new treatment

Have kids with sensitive allergies to peanuts, eggs, milk or other foods? A drug already approved for asthma and chronic hives may protect against severe reactions, new research suggests.

In an early analysis of data from a clinical trial backed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 165 children and adolescents who received injections of the drug Xolair were able to consume higher doses of the foods without triggering an allergic reaction, compared to those who treated with placebos.

“The major advantage of this medication is that it will cover more than one food and that it has been around for about two decades and we know its safety profile, which is pretty good,” Dr. Alkis Togias, chief of the allergy, asthma and airway biology branch at NIAID, said.

Bodies found are believed to be missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend

A missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend are believed to be dead after a pair of bodies were found inside a car in San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said last night that the two bodies were believed to be 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend. The bodies will be officially identified by the medical examiner, the police chief said.

Detectives were treating the case as a possible murder the chief noted that the crime scene was “very perplexing.”

Israel warns war will go on for 'many months'

Israel is expanding its ground offensive into what it calls “a new battle zone” in central Gaza. Residents have been ordered to leave crowded, urban refugee camps amid Israeli bombardment. Yesterday, Israel’s Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said the war on Hamas will “go on for many months.”

The expansion came amid rising regional tensions, as Israel traded fire with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon today. Yesterday, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his country faces a “multi-arena war” on seven fronts — Gaza and the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran. Follow live updates.

Politics in Brief

2024 election: Less than a month before the Iowa caucuses, Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign has stopped spending money on TV ads, according to his campaign.

Trial error: An appeals court tossed a conviction against former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska for lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution.

2023 in Review: The year’s best memes, from babygirl to ‘Barbenheimer’

Leila Register / NBC News; Getty Images

The Roman Empire. Baby Gronk and Livvy Dunne. Orca wars. Take a look back at the year’s most viral jokes. Then you can say you did the thing.

In Case You Missed It

An Instagram influencer was fatally shot in Hawaii by her husband, two days after a judge granted her a restraining order.

in Hawaii by her husband, two days after a judge granted her a restraining order. Hugh Jackman almost made it on Santa’s naughty list. The actor says he got in trouble with a Rockefeller Center security guard after jumping a barrier to get close to the Christmas tree.

