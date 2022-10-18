French cement company paid ISIS $17 million to protect plant in Syria, feds say

A French cement company has been charged in the U.S. with making $17 million in payments to the Islamic State terror group in exchange for the protection of its plant in Syria, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Lafarge paid ISIS from 2012 until the end of 2014 when the group was carrying out kidnappings and beheadings and transmitting waves of propaganda designed to inspire terrorist attacks against innocent civilians, prosecutors said.

The company is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group and pay a fine of $778 million, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. While no individuals have been charged, Justice Department officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Lafarge said in a statement that it has "accepted responsibility for the actions of the individual executives involved, whose behavior was in flagrant violation of Lafarge’s Code of Conduct."

"We deeply regret that this conduct occurred and have worked with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve this matter," the statement added.

The Lafarge cement factory in the Syrian desert near the city of Raqqa in 2016. John Wreford / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

After previously coming under scrutiny in France, the company denied that the payments were made to further ISIS' agenda or enable the group to carry out violence but were instead to help facilitate the continued operation of their plant in Syria.

In 2015, Lafarge was purchased by Holcim, a company in Switzerland.

"None of the conduct involved Holcim, which has never operated in Syria, or any Lafarge operations or employees in the United States, and it is in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for," the company said in a statement.

Holcim added that Lafarge concealed the conduct from Holcim before and after the acquisition.

Lafarge has been involved in several high-profile construction projects in the New York area, including MetLife Stadium and One World Trade Center, according to a company website.