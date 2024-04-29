Gerard Depardieu to be tried in sexual assault of 2 women, Paris prosecutors announce

French actor Gerard Depardieu will be tried for allegedly sexually assaulting two people, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

Depardieu was detained by French police for several hours Monday for questioning over the accusations made by two women, who said he sexually assaulted them on movie sets, The Associated Press reported.

The women accused Depardieu of groping them on movie sets, with one alleged assault occurring in 2014 and the other in 2021, according to the outlet. The incidents were reported to police in January and February of this year, respectively.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office said Depardieu "was given a summons to appear before the criminal court" and will be tried in October 2024 "for sexual assaults likely to have been committed in September 2021" on the set of "Les Volets Verts."

Depardieu was also indicted in 2020 after French actress Charlotte Arnould alleged that he raped and sexually assaulted her in 2018, the prosecutor’s office said Monday. The case was dropped in 2019 due to a lack of evidence before it was eventually revived, The Associated Press reported.

Representatives for Depardieu did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.

The actor has been accused by over a dozen women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them in recent years, according to The Associated Press. In an October open letter, the actor previously denied any wrongdoing.

In January, French prosecutors dismissed a complaint filed by French actress Hélène Darras alleging that Depardieu sexually assaulted her during the filming of “Disco” in 2007 due to the statute of limitations.