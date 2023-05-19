Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis

YouTuber and VidCon co-founder Hank Green shared Friday that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

"It seems likely that we caught mine early. I'm still waiting on a scan to sort of confirm that," Green said in a 13-minute video uploaded to YouTube. He said he would be starting chemotherapy soon

Green and his brother John, a YA author, gained prominence online through their shared YouTube channel vlogbrothers. They have created various other popular projects, including the educational YouTube channel Crash Course and the podcast "Dear Hank and John."

Green said he received advice from friends who have previously had cancer about what to expect during treatment. He explained that he had several risk factors for lymphoma including certain medications, an autoimmune disease and having mononucleosis as a child.

He also addressed how his diagnosis may impact his work moving forward and shared that he may not be able to make content as frequently. Green acknowledged that his community would likely be understanding and supportive about this.

"I'm playing it by ear," he said in the video. "I know I'm gonna feel like garbage, like it's gonna be really unpleasant."

VidCon, the annual internet culture convention hosted in Anaheim, released a statement on Instagram announcing that Green would not be attending this year's event, which takes place next month.

"Due to his recent diagnosis, Hank will no longer be able to attend VidCon Anaheim 2023 next month," the post said. "To our Co-Founder, go-to science guy, and only person on the internet who seems to understand where all the candle wax goes: we're sending all the love from the VidCon community & beyond."

Following Green's announcement, many shared their support for him in comments.

"So sorry to hear Hank! Wishing you all the strength and energy to get through this," gaming YouTuber Seán McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, tweeted.

"I don’t care if it’s parasocial but legit love and care about you like you’re my weird uncle I never see. You have provided me, unknowingly, with so much strength over the years and I hope that you feel like the community can pour some strength into you!!" one fan tweeted.

Fans also sent Green photos of pelicans to show their love, per Green's request.