Heat wave forecast to spread and Murdaugh boat crash settlements: Morning Rundown

A summer heat wave is expected to hit dangerous levels. In a “warfare against renters,” as one person put it, many homeowners are fighting the push for affordable housing. And get a bite-sized look at the Korean corn dog craze sweeping the country.

Here’s what to know today.

An unrelenting heat wave spreads farther into the U.S.

Get ready for another week of summer heat.

The heat wave that left a swath of the U.S. suffering through triple-digit temperatures is expected to move eastward starting today, National Weather Service forecasters said, and those high temperatures are expected to continue through at least until the weekend.

Heat indexes are expected to spike to dangerous levels along the more humid Gulf Coast and in the Southeast. And heat warnings were in the forecast for communities in the Pacific Northwest to the tip of Florida. Read more about this week’s forecast.

Over the weekend, about a third of U.S. residents were under excessive heat advisories, and wildfires spread through parts of Southern California. Meanwhile, Northeastern states were hammered with heavy storms and excessive rain, including in Pennsylvania, where authorities are searching for two young children after flash floods killed their mother and at least four other people.

Around the world, major heatwaves across Europe and Asia are shattering records and causing extreme weather. Follow our live blog for updates.

Suspect in Georgia shooting shot dead

The suspect accused of killing four neighbors in an Atlanta suburb was killed yesterday after a manhunt, police said. Officials said Andre Longmore fatally shot four residents in Hampton, Georgia, on Saturday morning, but his motive is still unknown. After an exchange of gunfire, police “neutralized” Longmore, and he was declared dead.

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking key Crimea bridge — again

Ukrainian naval drones hit a key bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula, killing a couple and seriously injuring their daughter, the Kremlin said.

The bridge, a symbolic and strategically important piece of infrastructure that was personally opened by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, connects road and rail traffic from Russia to the Ukrainian peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014.

In October, Russia blamed Ukraine for another explosion that damaged the bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge. Ukraine admitted only indirectly to the attack months later.

Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits settled

Lawsuits over the deadly 2019 boat crash involving the son of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh have been settled, two lawyers familiar with the negotiations said. No further trials are expected.

Murdaugh’s son Paul, who was killed along with his mother in 2021, was believed to have been steering the boat when it crashed. Four other teens were aboard, including 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who died after she was thrown into the water.

An abrupt bankruptcy that crippled the generic drug supply

When an Illinois-based drugmaker shuttered in February, hospitals across the country felt it. Akorn Pharmaceuticals was responsible for producing 75 generic drugs, and all of them were pulled from the market when the company closed down. Now, all its drugs are either in shortage or running into supply problems as other generic manufacturers struggle to fill the gap, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Drug shortages are not new. But with Akorn’s closure comes at a time when other drugmakers struggle to stay in business and generic drugs account for about 90% of all prescriptions filled.

How the Gilgo Beach investigation was revived — and led to an arrest

The arrest last week of New York architect Rex Heuermann in the deaths of three women provided some answers more than a decade after 11 bodies were found near Gilgo Beach on Long Island. Heuermann pleaded not guilty on Friday in the three deaths, and he is suspected in the disappearance and death of a fourth woman.

For years, investigators had been wrestling with the seemingly unsolvable crimes as they searched for a predator with hazel or green eyes. Then last year, Suffolk County’s new police commissioner took over the dormant search and formed a team to track down the killer. And even before that, a mother’s determination to find missing daughter spurred investigators into action.

More about the Gilgo Beach killings The mother of one of the victims says she hopes Heuermann will “suffer at the hands of other inmates” in prison. She also told NBC News, “Death is too good for him.”

▼ Today’s Talker

Some homeowners across the U.S. are fighting…

… a push for affordable housing in communities large and small. “It’s not everywhere, but there seems to be this growing warfare against renters,” said the senior vice president of an affordable housing developer. Homeowners say they are worried about things like added traffic congestion and how new housing could change the feel of their communities. But in cities such as Phoenix, Denver and Austin, a push for more affordable housing comes amid a shortage that, in turn, is contributing to the rising cost of rent.

▼ Politics in Brief

Colorado politics: Rep. Lauren Boebert won by only 546 votes last year. But Boebert said she isn’t changing her ways, even as her Democratic opponent seeks a rematch.

2024 election: New FEC filings show which presidential candidates Wall Street executives donated to in the second quarter of 2023, as many look for an alternative to Donald Trump to lead the Republican Party.

DeSantis campaign shake-up: Roughly a dozen staffers for Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign were fired — and more firings are expected in the coming weeks.

▼ Staff Pick

Quite frankly a hit

The Korean corn dog has been buoyed by the growing popularity of Korean culture — K-pop, K-dramas, K-beauty and K-food. It’s all the things — crispy, gooey and portable — and it’s now riding a wave of popularity with influencers and trend-chasing diners from Kansas City to New York. This story is a fun ride of K-dog history, from postwar processed treat to food trend. — Jessica Prois, NBC Asian America editorial director

▼ In Case You Missed It

Thousands of federal wildland firefighters are leaving the U.S. Forest Service for better pay and benefits. It’s a situation so dire that one location saw 42 resignations in 48 hours.

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first championship at Wimbledon, preventing opponent Novak Djokovic from earning his fifth-straight title.

A couple who helped authorities nab an escaped Pennsylvania inmate said they recognized him immediately after spotting him camping near their property.

China said its unemployment rate among people ages 16 to 24 was 21.3% last month, setting a new record. And its second-quarter GDP missed expectations.

Taylor Swift is setting some high chart benchmarks with the release of her “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album, becoming the first woman to have four albums on Billboard Top 10 list at once.

The internet is captivated by TikTok’s “Aged” filter, as some express horror at how they might look when they’re older.

▼ Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

Even though it’s Monday, it’s not too early to start thinking about the weekend — and how you could be spending it relaxing in a hammock. Find out what to look for when shopping for a hammock, and browse nine expert-approved recommendations.

