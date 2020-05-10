WASHINGTON — Bill Cervenak coached two generation of players on the youth baseball fields of Northern Virginia, where he made such an impact on the Little League program that a baseball diamond now bears his name.
But what many in his baseball family didn't know was that Cervenak had another family, one he didn't talk much about. He was a revered veteran of the CIA's elite paramilitary arm, where he spent three decades conducting operations around the globe that remain state secrets.
Cervenak died May 2 at age 80, and he is being remembered as a man who devoted himself to his country and his community.
"Bill was a legend in two worlds — one openly in Vienna, due to his passion for baseball, and one in the shadows," said Marc Polymeropoulos," a retired CIA officer whose sons play Vienna youth baseball.
"He leaves a hole that will never be filled," wrote Beth Halloran, who served with Cervenak on the board of the Vienna, Virginia Little League. "He gave of himself to this community over, and over, and over again."
Before his retirement in 1999, Cervenak was a member of the CIA's Special Activities Division — sometimes shorthanded as "ground branch" — a group of agency officers with military experience who carry weapons and participate in dangerous covert actions.
Many of the agency officers who went into Afghanistan after 9/11 had learned their craft under his tutelage.
"Bill was a mentor to generations of officers at CIA, as he was to me," said Phil Reilly, a former CIA colleague, in a text message. "He was highly respected for his operational record of service that saw him rise to the senior intelligence ranks, but also for his larger-than-life personality. He was, without question, the funniest person I have ever met. He used that humor to defuse situations, put colleagues at ease, but also to teach."
Cervenak saw combat as a Marine in Vietnam before spending 33 years at the spy agency, according to his biography.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey to parents who were immigrants from what was then Czechoslovakia, he was a high school basketball star who played defensive end on scholarship for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team.
As a Marine in the earliest days of American involvement in Vietnam, he flew so many dangerous missions that he won the Air Medal with two Gold Stars for "meritorious achievements as an aerial observer during combat support missions in the Republic of Vietnam against insurgent communist guerrilla forces during the period of February 7 to April 17, 1964," according to a citation.
His nephew, Michael Cervenak, says he heard stories of his uncle's exploits in Honduras and Laos, among other far-flung places.
His brother, Emil Cervenak, said he never talked about his work for the CIA.
When Emil was going through his brother's things after he died, he came across a shelf full of CIA awards.
"I'm reading these citations about the unselfish things that he did, putting his own life at risk, and I couldn't believe it," Emil Cervenak said.
Former CIA officers told NBC News that in addition to Southeast Asia and Latin America, he served in Africa. In a headquarters job, he spent time in the earlier days of the CIA's Counterterrorism Center, where he helped set up elite units.
Cervanak never married, and he threw himself into local sports even before he retired from the CIA, friends say. In addition to baseball, he coached football and basketball.
"He dedicated his life to the country and then to Vienna Little League and youth sports," his nephew said.
In later years, he coached the sons of fathers he had coached before, said Al DeFazio, vice president of the Vienna Little League board.
Filled with government workers, Northern Virginia can be a place people move into and out of rapidly, as federal administrations change or overseas assignments beckon. Until he stepped down from coaching a few years ago, Cervanak's presence on the baseball diamond, the basketball court and the football field was one thing that didn't change.
"He was a fixture in a transient community inside a transient world," DeFazio said.