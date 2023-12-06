ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump in Georgia for trying to overturn the 2020 election, is also trying to hold federal officials accountable in two other wholly unrelated cases. She has much better odds of convicting the former president.

In 2019, an Atlanta police officer serving on an FBI-led task force killed a 21-year-old Black man named Jimmy Atchison, who was wanted on a local warrant alleging he stole an acquaintance’s purse at gunpoint. The task force raided his girlfriend’s apartment and then chased Atchison, who local prosecutors said wasn’t armed, into a neighbor’s home, where the officer shot him in a closet.

Willis’ predecessor as district attorney began building a case against the officer, Sung Kim. Prosecutors also launched an investigation into the death of Jamarion Robinson, a mentally ill 26-year-old who was shot 59 times by members of a U.S. Marshals task force in 2016.

Willis, who took office in January 2021, has pursued both cases. She charged the two officers who shot Robinson with murder in 2021, and in 2022 she charged Kim with murder, as well. All three officers pleaded not guilty. Legal experts predict that convictions are unlikely.

Willis is the only local prosecutor in the country with two ongoing murder cases against members of Justice Department law enforcement task forces related to on-duty shootings. “Nobody’s above the law,” Willis told NBC News. “No citizen is beneath the protection of a district attorney. And no citizen is above prosecution if you do something wrong.”

In 2019, an Atlanta police officer serving on an FBI-led task force killed Jimmy Atchison. Alyssa Pointer for NBC News

Atchison is one of at least 223 people shot by federal agents, task force officers or local police assisting in cases tied to Justice Department law enforcement agencies from 2018 to 2022, according to an analysis of court documents, law enforcement records and news accounts by NBC News.

During that period, local prosecutors, grand juries or law enforcement agencies deemed those shootings as justified 98% of the time. Of the 144 shooting reviews documented by NBC News, only two, including the Atchison case, resulted in criminal charges against on-duty officers.

Over the last three decades, a handful of local prosecutors have tried to convict federal agents or federal task force members of murder or manslaughter after fatal shootings. To date, no prosecutor has succeeded, according to a review of court cases on Thomson Reuters Westlaw.

Cases typically get moved to federal court, where they are more likely to be dismissed. Again and again, federal judges have dismissed charges by prosecutors, citing long-standing legal precedents.

In September, a federal judge moved Willis’ murder case against Kim from county court to federal court, where a federal judge is now presiding over it. Willis told NBC News that since then, family members of the victims and representatives from her office haven’t been treated well by Justice Department attorneys.

“That’s not an acceptable thing. They are treated very poorly when they are in that courtroom,” Willis said. “It has troubled me the way that the victims’ families and my prosecutors and investigators have been treated.”

Spokespeople for the Justice Department, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals declined to answer questions about specific cases. Donald Samuel, an attorney for Kim, who has retired from the Atlanta Police Department, declined to comment, as well.

Peter Carr, a spokesperson for the Justice Department, said in a statement that the department was proud of the work of its law enforcement officers. He added that it recognizes the importance of transparency and accountability and had recently updated its use-of-force policy.

“Because there are circumstances where the use of force may occur, we recently updated our policy to ensure it parallels the best practices of federal, state and local law enforcement,” Carr said.

Gerald Griggs, a civil rights attorney and the president of the Georgia chapter of the NAACP, said federal officials must do more. Griggs said he and other local activists are determined to use the Atchison and Robinson cases as a launchpad to ensure that federal officers are held to the same standard as local police.

“People didn’t understand that this is happening with federal officers. Everyone is focused on state and local officers,” he told NBC News. “We are litigating this issue and trying to change the law.”