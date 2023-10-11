U.S. investigating whether Iran gave advanced training to Hamas militants

American officials are investigating whether some of the Hamas militants who carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel received advanced training from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to current and former U.S. officials.

They are also examining whether Hamas used recent Palestinian protests along the Gaza border fence as cover to place explosives that were later used to breach the Israeli barrier. The advanced training and placement of explosives, if confirmed, would be the latest example of decades of support that Iran has provided to Hamas.

The attack, which was far more sophisticated than past Hamas operations, would not have been possible without the decades of funding, weapons and training Iran has supplied to the militant group, current and former U.S. officials say.

“Hamas could not be a fraction of the group that it is — neither a political, social or religious entity nor a terrorist and militant entity — without Iran’s financial support, provision of weapons and training,” said Matthew Levitt, a former senior official in the Treasury and State departments who focused on counterterrorism.

At a White House news conference Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Iran was “complicit” in the attack, which killed more than 1,000 Israelis. Dozens of Israelis and an unknown number of U.S. citizens were also taken hostage.

“We’ve said since the beginning that Iran is complicit in a broad sense because they have provided the lion’s share of the funding for the military wing of Hamas, they’ve provided training, they have provided capabilities, they have provided support," Sullivan said. "And they’ve had engagement and contact with Hamas over years and years, and all of that has played a role in contributing to what we have seen."

Sullivan added that the U.S. could not confirm at the moment whether Iran knew about the attack in advance or helped plan or direct it.

Levitt said he was skeptical that proof of Iran's direct role in the attack would emerge. He said Iranian officials rarely give explicit orders to their proxies to conduct specific operations. “That’s just not how these things work,” he said.

Iran funnels roughly $100 million a year to Hamas, according to a 2020 State Department report, and it has delivered technology and know-how that have enabled Hamas to build up its own arsenal of rockets in Gaza based on Iranian designs, former officials and analysts said.

In its last conflict with Israel, which lasted 11 days in 2021, Hamas unleashed 4,000 rockets. On Saturday, it fired 2,500 rockets, suggesting it now has an even larger stockpile.