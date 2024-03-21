Josh Peck breaks silence about 'Quiet on Set' docuseries

Josh Peck, who co-starred in the Nickelodeon show "Drake & Josh," shared his support for the survivors of alleged abuse who spoke out in the Investigation Discovery series "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."

The docuseries, which aired Sunday and Monday, featured interviews with several actors and former child stars who alleged abuse, inappropriate behavior and a toxic work environment while appearing on some Nickelodeon shows produced by Dan Schneider.

“Drake & Josh” co-star Drake Bell came forward with accusations of child sexual abuse against Nick dialogue coach Brian Peck (who has no relation to Josh Peck).

Brian Peck — a close collaborator of Schneider’s on “All That” and “The Amanda Show” — was arrested in 2003 and charged with “lewd acts with a child,” according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The release said Brian Peck had molested an unidentified minor he had worked with over a period of six months.

After he pleaded no contest, Brian Peck was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a 14- or 15-year-old child and oral copulation with a minor under 16, according to a case summary from Los Angeles County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Representatives for Brian Peck did not respond to a request for comment.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Josh Peck said he "took a few days to process" the docuseries.

"I reached out to Drake [Bell] privately, but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world," he wrote. "Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry."

The post came after Josh Peck had received some backlash online over a TikTok he posted amid the release of "Quiet on Set." He posted a video using a trending audio clip that said, "If I haven't talked to you since 2023, take that as a f---ing sign that you don't exist to me anymore." Some social media users said they felt like the video was a slight to Bell. Others criticized him for not talking publicly about the docuseries.

Bell released a TikTok addressing the backlash toward Josh Peck, urging people to "take it a little easy" on his former co-star.

"Processing this and going through this is a really emotional time and a lot of it is very, very difficult," Bell said in his video. "So not everything is put out to the public. ... But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this and it's been really, really great."

Nancy Sullivan, who played Peck and Bell's mother on "Drake & Josh," also posted her support for Bell in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Representatives for Peck and Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.