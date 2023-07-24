Twitter changes name to 'X' and 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' blow away box office: Morning Rundown

In today’s rundown: Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to 'X.' A heatwave from the Southwest is expected to cover much of the country. Plus, why the internet roasted Ben Shapiro after he watched the “Barbie” movie.

Twitter becomes ‘X’

Twitter is now “X” after Elon Musk changed announced he would change the iconic bird logo, marking the latest major shift since his takeover of the social media platform. The website Twitter.com remained live and branding on the app version of the platform did not appear to change as of early Monday morning.

Musk tweeted Sunday that the idea of changing the logo to “X” was to “embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.” He tweeted an image of the X branding beamed across Twitter’s headquarters early Monday.

The web address x.com already redirects to what was once Twitter. The domain returned to Musk in 2017 after it was relinquished under the merger that became PayPal. Musk changed the name of the company from Twitter Inc. to X Corp in April.

Black man Jadarrius Rose was mauled by a police canine after he surrendered

A police dog mauled a Black man in Ohio during a July Fourth traffic stop after he surrendered to authorities with his hands raised in the air following a “lengthy pursuit,” according to officials.

A Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop Jadarrius Rose, 23, who was driving a semi-tractor trailer, because it “was missing a left rear mud flap,” according to an incident report.

Rose can be seen on video released by the highway patrol, standing in front of troopers with his hands in the air, before a dog was released by a police officer and ran towards Rose.

A Southwest heatwave is expected to expand to much of the U.S.

A heat wave that has been simmering in the Southwest since the spring is expected to expand into the central and eastern portions of the nation for the last week of July.

Federal forecasters have issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for regions around the United States, including parts of California, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, the Dakotas, the desert Southwest, Texas, and the southern tip of Florida.

More on the extreme heat: Relief organizations in some states that aren’t used to widespread air-conditioning use are now grappling with extended periods of high demand.

Two hikers were found dead in a southern Nevada state park, which has been under an excessive heat warning.

How Biden’s campaign is addressing his age

President Joe Biden is 80 years old and has been facing concerns that he’s too old for another term. His answer to voters who question whether he’s up for it: “Watch me.”

Biden’s aides realized they had a problem last month when the president tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. Afterward, a few huddled to figure out what may have gone wrong and how to make sure that such an embarrassing and dangerous incident “never happens again,” according to two people familiar with the discussion.

Signs of Biden’s advancing age are hard to miss. He has confused Iraq with Ukraine and Rolling Fork, Mississippi, with “Rolling Stone.” At a conference last year, he looked out at the audience and called for a congresswoman who had recently died in a car crash.

His advisors appear to be taking steps to minimize the job’s physical toll while also trying to boost his re-election campaign.

Unions working at the 2024 Democratic convention promise no picket signs

Democratic officials and labor groups are expected to formally sign a labor peace agreement for the 2024 Democratic National Convention — the earliest than such an accord has been struck, according to details first provided to NBC News.

The deal means the Democratic National Committee, under President Joe Biden, is signaling early that it will use union labor for any work involving next year’s convention. The unions are also agreeing not to picket or cause work stoppages before the big event, under the terms of the agreement.

‘Barbenheimer’ brought moviegoers together…

…in a pivotal cultural moment over the weekend. Social media buzz around both films created an unprecedented box office event. Both films blew away projections, as “Barbie” broke records with $155 million and “Oppenheimer” brought in $80.5 million.

Plus, the internet is roasting Ben Shapiro for hate-watching “Barbie” while he was dressed like Ryan Gosling as Ken in the movie.

Politics in Brief

Florida’s school curriculum: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis over his response to the Florida Board of Education’s new standards for how Black history will be taught in schools.

Abortion rights: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has championed the state’s six-week abortion ban, which has put the issue in front of Republicans hoping to win over voters there.

Staff Pick

How a prominent psychiatrist ended up under investigation

One of the best-known psychiatrists in Arkansas is now under One of the best-known psychiatrists in Arkansas is now under investigation over allegations ranging from Medicaid fraud to false imprisonment. At least 26 former patients have sued Dr. Brian Hyatt, alleging they were held against their will in his unit. Former patients have spoken up about their experiences, leaving questions unanswered as to why people who needed help ended up getting hurt. — Elizabeth Both, associate platforms editor

In Case You Missed It

The United Nations is in talks with North Korea over the American soldier who fled across the heavily militarized border, a top U.N. official has said.

Twenty-five people were hospitalized and several more were injured when a deck collapsed at a Montana country club.

Spain appears headed for political gridlock after Sunday’s inconclusive national elections left parties on both the right and left without a clear path toward forging a new government.

A woman was found dead in Montana after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail near Yellowstone National Park.

As China faces dire youth unemployment, adult children are being hired by their parents to be ''full-time children,'' on hand for chores and quality time.

Israel’s Parliament began voting on the first major piece of legislation to remake the country’s justice system hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from the hospital after an emergency heart procedure.

