Kansas City shooting and Israel raids south Gaza's main hospital: Morning Rundown

A radio host was killed in a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. Russia is developing a space-based nuclear weapon. And L.A.'s graffiti-covered high-rises have become a tourist attraction.

Popular radio DJ killed, 22 injured in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade

Hours after a shooting left one person dead and at least 21 others injured during a Super Bowl celebration, some details are beginning to emerge.

The victim who died was identified as Lisa Lopez Galvan, a DJ for Kansas City radio station KKFI 90.1. KKFI said in a Facebook post that Lopez hosted the show “Taste of Tejano.’’

Victims treated for gunshot wounds at Children’s Mercy Hospital were between the ages of 6 and 15 years old, the hospital’s chief nursing officer said. The children were expected to recover. Other gunshot victims are being treated at multiple hospitals in the city. Police have not publicly identified any of the victims or the suspects.

Three people have been detained, including one person seen in a video being tackled by fans and bystanders moments after shots rang out. Officials believe the shooting is criminal in nature but not believed to be terrorism.

More on the Kansas City shooting Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and their Kansas City Chiefs teammates are “heartbroken.”

The shooting is just the latest example of violence during a sports celebration .

Georgia hearing will dissect Fani Willis’ relationship with prosecutor

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump, is at the center of a highly anticipated hearing today. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will determine whether Willis personally benefitted from her relationship with Wade, when the relationship began and whether it’s continuing. First, Wade’s former divorce lawyer will testify, and then McAfee will decide whether Willis or others will need to testify as well.

The hearing comes after one of Trump’s co-defendants, Michael Roman, claimed Willis and Wade had an improper relationship and asked that the two be removed from the case. Trump and his co-defendants are hoping for the same — or that the charges against them are dismissed entirely.

Willis has acknowledged that she had a personal relationship with Wade but denied that it was improper. McAfee has said it is “possible” Willis could be disqualified from prosecuting the case. Read more about the Georgia hearing.

Trump is not expected to be at the hearing in Georgia, but he is expected to appear in court in New York for a separate case involving hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. Today, state Judge Juan Merchan will rule on several of Trump’s motions to dismiss the case. Read more about the New York hearing.

Russia’s development of a space-based nuclear weapon raises national security concerns

Russia is developing a space-based nuclear weapon designed to target U.S. satellites, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The device is not yet operational, the sources said. But Moscow’s pursuit of a weapon that could jeopardize America's satellite network prompted Rep. Mike Turner, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, to issue an extraordinary statement calling on the White House to declassify information about an unnamed “serious national security threat.”

President Joe Biden has been tracking the threat and directed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to engage congressional leaders, according to two U.S. officials. White House officials conceded the matter is “serious” but said there are ways to “contain” the threat without triggering mass panic.

Israeli special forces raid south Gaza’s main hospital

Israeli special forces have entered the the main hospital in southern Gaza, raiding a site where thousands of Palestinians had sought shelter. The Israeli military said that the operation was based on “credible intelligence” that Hamas held captives taken in the Oct. 7 attacks at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and that bodies of Israeli hostages may be at the site. Gaza’s health ministry confirmed the site had been stormed, adding that the IDF had forced the evacuation of civilians at the site.

The operation comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last night to push forward with his planned invasion of Rafah, saying his army will undertake ‘’powerful action’’ once civilians have been allowed to flee Gaza’s southernmost city. His comments came amid mounting international concern about the offensive. A trio of key U.S. allies today warned against a “catastrophic” assault. Follow live updates.

More on the Israel-Hamas war:

Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah, is crammed with displaced and desperate people, many of whom fled fighting elsewhere in the enclave and now fear a new ground assault by Israel.

Hur didn’t ask Biden about date of son’s death, sources say

Special counsel Robert Hur’s report about Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents triggered a fierce response from the president, especially over assertions that Biden didn’t remember when his son Beau died. “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business,” Biden said during remarks at the White House hours after the report’s release last Thursday. But Hur never asked that question, according to two people familiar with Hur’s five-hour interview with Biden last October. It was actually Biden who raised his son’s death.

What exactly transpired could ultimately become public, as congressional committees are expected to push for a release of the interview transcript.

L.A.’s graffiti-covered towers: ‘Cool and bad at the same time’

The drive from Long Beach to downtown Los Angeles isn’t quick, but Ronald Velasquez and his mother decided it was worth braving weekday traffic to see the unfinished high-rises covered in graffiti that has garnered international attention in recent weeks. “It’s cool and bad at the same time,” Velasquez said. “It doesn’t make police look good — they haven’t been able to stop it.”

Reporter Alicia Victoria Lozano spoke to others in downtown L.A. who also seemed divided over whether to consider the graffiti art or an eyesore. Meanwhile, authorities and city officials are struggling to keep away more taggers and BASE-jumping thrill-seekers.

Politics in Brief

Haley’s path forward: It’s shaping up to be a tough month for Nikki Haley. Even if she is able to achieve relatively close results against Donald Trump in upcoming primary contests, the GOP’s winner-take-all rules could leave her at a disadvantage.

Trump investigations: Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to reject an emergency application filed by Donald Trump that sought to further delay the former president’s criminal trial over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

House leadership: Rep. Jim Clyburn is stepping down from his Democratic leadership position in the House, opening a path for younger lawmakers to step up. The 83-year-old said he’s still running for re-election.

‘Not going anywhere’: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre turned down a chance to take the presidency of EMILY’s List, a prominent Democratic organization, and reaffirmed her commitment to working in the Biden administration.

Staff Pick: The widening scope of the Israel-Hamas war

Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel in October and Israel’s retaliatory assault on the Gaza Strip have set off a chain reaction that, now four months later, extends as far as Pakistan. We wanted to show how the conflict has spread, so we traced daily attacks and counterattacks in the region. What emerges is a picture of a widening conflict and a complex series of fights that have governments and independent analysts worried. — JoElla Carman, interactive designer

In Case You Missed It

The “Odysseus” moon lander launched into space overnight and could be the first commercially built space craft on the lunar surface.

A suspect was taken into custody after a more than 12-hour standoff following the shooting of three Washington, D.C., police officers.

after a more than 12-hour standoff following the shooting of three Washington, D.C., police officers. Self-driving Cruise vehicles are accused of nearly hitting kids in two separate close calls in California, one day apart.

in two separate close calls in California, one day apart. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing more than $800,000 worth of luxury clothing and goods, and then reselling the merchandise.

