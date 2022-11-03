Brazil’s Bolsonaro urges protesters to lift road blockades after election defeat

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the first time on Wednesday asked protesters blocking roads nationwide to lift blockades as demonstrations are restricting people’s right to come and go and bringing losses to the economy.

Protests erupted on Sunday after the far-right incumbent's narrow loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in an Oct. 30 runoff presidential election. Some of the protesters have called for military intervention to keep Bolsonaro in power.

In a video posted on social media, Bolsonaro said he understood people’s frustration at the result of the election.

“I know you are upset... Me too. But we have to keep our heads straight,” he said on a tweeted message. “I will make an appeal to you: clear the highways.”