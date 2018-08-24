Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A drone has captured rare imagery of Brazilian indigenous people who have been perpetually isolated from the rest of the world, the country's National Indian Foundation said this week.

Video from a foundation jungle expedition appears to show a figure walking though a clearing of felled trees in an area the foundation, or Funai, describes as being near Brazil's border with Peru. One figure appears to be holding a long stick or spear as another follows across the clearing.

The government expedition, the third one this year, took place July 16 to Aug. 1 and covered 186 miles, nearly 75 of them on foot, accourding to Funai. The foundation said its latest trek, which included boats, off-road vehicles, and motorcycles, "verified" the existence of an "isolated" people.

Military police and indigenous Kanamari tribespeople monitored and sometimes accompanied the researchers, the foundation stated.

The observation of native people in tributaries of the Jutaí and Juruazinho rivers was part of the Brazilian government's efforts to document and protect indigenous tribes.

The area includes six tribes that have had contact with the outside world — two just "recently" — and at least 11 others that have remained isolated throughout history as far as researchers know, according to Funai.

Members of the expedition also captured photos of indigenous creations, including palm trees hollowed out to make canoes, an ax fastened with vegetation, and a thatched hut.

Military police on the hike caught two groups of suspects who were on illegal hunts, as well as farmers who allegedly were using Mawetek tribal land that had been set aside for native people, Funai said.