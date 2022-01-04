'They're my engines': Latina mom talks about twins born minutes apart in separate years

A new mom in Greenfield, California, described how it feels to welcome the year with twins, a boy and a girl, who were born 15 minutes apart — but in separate years.

“They are my engines to keep going, and they are the ones that give me the strength to keep going every day,” the woman, Fátima Madrigal, said in an interview that aired Tuesday on Telemundo's morning television show, Hoy Día.

Madrigal and Robert Trujillo ended 2021 and began 2022 with the first set of twins on either side of their immediate family.

Fátima Madrigal holds her twins, Aylin and Alfredo. Natividad Medical Center

“That’s also what my family is surprised about,” she said, “because no one has twins, neither from their dad’s side nor from on my side.”

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. Fifteen minutes later, his twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, was born at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Aylin was the first baby born at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California, and the first baby to be delivered in the new year in Monterey County, the hospital said.

"I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight," Madrigal said. Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce; his sister weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

The chance of twins’ being born in separate years is 1 in 2 million, the hospital said in a statement.

The twins went home to join three other siblings who were also born in the same hospital — but without the trending headlines over their new siblings' unique births.

"This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career," said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group. "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!"

