27 movies by and about Latinos are nominated to the National Film Registry

Films about legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and the 1968 East Los Angeles high school walkouts as well as the highest grossing Spanish-language film to open in North America are among 27 Latino-themed movies nominated this year to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.

The nominations are part of a larger effort started two years ago by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, alongside members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to fight Latino underrepresentation in Hollywood and across the nation's biggest cultural institutions.

In a letter to Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden, first obtained by NBC News on Monday, Castro said the latest nominations stem from hundreds of suggestions from the public.

"The continued exclusion of Latinos in the film industry affects Latinos seeking opportunities in the industry and shapes how Latinos are perceived, stereotyped and misunderstood in American life," Castro wrote in the letter dated Aug. 15. "The media and entertainment industry is the narrative-creating and image-defining institution in America."

Among this year's nominated films are Julie Taymor’s 2002 biographic film “Frida,” starring Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo, and Edward James Olmos’ 2006 film “Walkout,” based on the true story of the 1968 East Los Angeles high school walkouts, starring Michael Peña and Alexa Vega.

Other movies nominated this year focus on family and culture, such as María Ripoll’s 2001 film “Tortilla Soup,” starring Hector Elizondo as a retired chef who insists that his three adult daughters gather every Sunday for family dinner, and Eugenio Derbez's "Instructions Not Included," which made history when it debuted in 2013 as the highest grossing Spanish-language film to open in North America.

Every year, the Library of Congress inducts 25 movies considered to have cultural, historic or aesthetic significance into the National Film Registry. This year's final choices will be announced in December.

Castro's efforts have helped induct movies that center on Latinos, such as “Selena,” the 1997 biographical film starring Jennifer Lopez about the late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, and “The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez,” a 1982 film based on a folkloric figure from a popular Mexican corrido, or ballad, starring Edward James Olmos.

Less than 3% of the 850 movies preserved at the registry are about Latino experiences, according to the Library of Congress, despite Latinos making up close to 20% of the nation’s population.

