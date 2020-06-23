Breaking: 7.4-magnitude quake hits MexicoWatch: Fauci testifies on coronavirus response 

7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico

An earthquake in Mexico City
People huddle during an earthquake in Mexico City on June 23, 2020.Tomas Bravo / Reuters

By Nicole Acevedo

A strong earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco shook parts of southern and central Mexico on Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake that hit at 10:29am local time had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a video posted on social media that there are no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injuries.

"We will continue to call on people to act with precaution due to possible aftershocks. Let's take care of ourselves without anguish or despair," said López Obrador in Spanish.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

People on the street during an earthquake in Mexico City on June 23, 2020.Tomas Bravo / Reuters
Nicole Acevedo is a reporter for NBC News Digital. She reports, writes and produces stories for NBC Latino and NBCNews.com.