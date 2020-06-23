7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A strong earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco shook parts of southern and central Mexico on Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake that hit at 10:29am local time had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a video posted on social media that there are no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injuries.

"We will continue to call on people to act with precaution due to possible aftershocks. Let's take care of ourselves without anguish or despair," said López Obrador in Spanish.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.