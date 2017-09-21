Actress Salma Hayek Gives $100,000 for Mexico Earthquake Relief

Actress Salma Hayek, originally from Mexico, has pledged to match the first $100,000 donated to an online fund raising site to help UNICEF assist earthquake victims.

Hayek made emotional pleas for contributions with videos in English and Spanish on her Instagram account.

"After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me," she said in the English video. "I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it's horrific."

