'Adiós Trump' T-shirt sale will fund DACA kids, says Julián Castro

SAN ANTONIO — Former presidential candidate Julián Castro has the words some Democrats may be looking for as the news sinks in that Joe Biden is the projected president elect: Adiós Trump!

Castro, who made that a catchphrase of his primary campaign, relaunched T-shirts with the phrase as soon as Biden hit the magic electoral college votes number to become the projected president-elect on Saturday.

Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama/Biden administration, said repeatedly on the trail that he looked forward to the day when the traditional moment would come for the new president to usher out the old one.

He imagined it would be him with his wife and children, as any ambitious candidate would, and Marine One would be taking off and the nation would be saying, "Adiós Trump."

The proceeds from the sale of his T-shirts will go to helping young immigrants who are renewing their permission to remain in the country and work under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program — which President Donald Trump has tried to end.

